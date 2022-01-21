Student magazine tackles issues affecting MCPS

In the latest issue of The Amplifier student magazine, students from Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Blake and Einstein high schools tackled problems that Montgomery County Public Schools is facing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The magazine aims to amplify voices of high school students on topics such as recent racist incidents, student violence, school resource officers, social media and mental health. [Montgomery Community Media]

Hogan calls closing some Montgomery County schools a mistake

Gov. Larry Hogan criticized Montgomery County Public Schools‘ decision to temporarily close 16 schools with an increase in student and staff COVID-19 cases.

Hogan described the short-term return to virtual instruction as “too aggressive of an action.” [Fox 5]

Millions roll into gubernatorial candidates’ war chests

The Democratic and Republican primaries for governor have become contests of the haves and the have-nots — and the candidates who are bolstering their financial standing with their own money.

On the Democratic side, the haves, as expected, are led by political veteran Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot and a first-time candidate, best-selling author and former foundation CEO Wes Moore. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

