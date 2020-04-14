Special units decontaminating Montgomery County ambulances
Confronting the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland fire departments have stepped up the frequency of disinfecting ambulances.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said specialized decontamination units have been established outside each hospital in the county.
“These are teams of two firefighters that are specially trained. They will have the equipment necessary, and the appropriate disinfectant … to clean each and every unit,” Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said. [WTOP]
Dentzel carousel in Glen Echo vandalized
The colorful and whimsical Dentzel carousel at the center of Maryland’s Glen Echo Park for 99 years has been vandalized.
And U.S. Park Police officers are investigating reports of vandalism at the park’s aquarium.
It’s believed the carousel was vandalized late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to Katey Boerner, executive director of the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture, which manages the park in cooperation with Montgomery County and the park service. [WTOP]
Photographer shooting free ‘Porch Portraits’
Poolesville photographer Terri Pitts has been bringing joy to her community by documenting this time of uncertainty.
After Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Stay at Home” order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Pitts started taking “Porch Portraits” of Poolesville families and essential workers. The portraits are free, but Pitts collects donations for WUMCO Help, which provides food relief and aid to those in need. [Montgomery Community Media]
