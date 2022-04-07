Snyder makes big climb on annual Forbes billionaires list

The cast of Greater Washington executives on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s billionaires is largely the same from last year — but there’s been some notable movement.

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder made a big climb, as his net worth jumped to $4 billion from $2.6 billion a year ago, moving him 477 spots, to No. 728 on the list. [Washington Business Journal]

Advocates hope synthetic turf bill will advance

In late March, Diana Conway stopped by Walt Whitman High School for a look at the $1.3 million synthetic turf field that has been closed for repairs since November.

Whitman’s field is among the 15,000 artificial turf fields across the United States, according to the Synthetic Turf Council, the industry trade group. [Maryland Matters]

Quality of life gets high marks, public safety ratings dip in survey

Nine out of 10 Montgomery County residents who responded to a survey say they would recommend their county to others as an excellent or good place to live.

And 85% said they plan on staying in the county for the next five years. [WTOP]

