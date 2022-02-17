Snyder bought Greater Washington’s most expensive home, still owns one in Potomac

The buyer of Greater Washington’s most expensive home ever sold, at $48 million, is Dan Snyder, the owner of the recently renamed Washington Commanders.

Snyder put his 30,000-square-foot Potomac mansion on the market in 2018 for $49 million, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time. But it remains in Snyder’s possession, according to Maryland land records. [Washington Business Journal]

Idea of extending Metro to Germantown gets pushback

The Montgomery County Council heard testimony on Tuesday related to the possibility of extending Metro’s Red Line for eight additional miles from the Shady Grove station to Germantown.

Several speakers told the council that they believed it was a waste of time. [WTOP]

Man finds his stolen vehicle for sale in D.C.

A Silver Spring-area man may have a new career as a detective after he found his stolen vehicle listed for sale in D.C.

The incident started at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, not far from the Bank of America on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring. [Fox 5]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 66 and a low around 47

