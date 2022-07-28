Small Bites: Here are 27 local restaurants that have opened in 2022

Getty Images

With the opening of more than two dozen restaurants this year so far, Montgomery County’s dining scene continues to provide a smorgasbord of options and cuisines.

Here are the restaurants that have opened this year:

Bethesda gained another place to grab coffee when the Washington, D.C.-based coffee shop Grace Street Coffee opened a location at 5021 Wilson Lane last weekend.

Also this month, Zinnia restaurant, located at the former Mrs. K’s Toll House in Silver Spring, opened a cafe expansion at 9201 Colesville Road. And DMV food truck Trippy Tacos opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant at 12134 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

A number of restaurants opened their doors in June, including Burtons Grill & Bar, a restaurant featuring seafood, steaks and vegetable-based entrees, which opened a location at 109 Commerce Square Place in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood.

Another newcomer to the Kentlands was the Filipino breakfast sandwich restaurant Lapu Lapu that opened at 216 Market St. And Java Nation, which has locations in Rockville and Kensington, held its soft opening in May and its grand opening in June for its new location at 121 Market St.

In North Bethesda, fried chicken restaurant Roaming Rooster opened at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in the Pike & Rose neighborhood while Crown Fried Chicken opened at 1908 Seminary Road in Silver Spring.

Pike & Rose also welcomed South Block, a restaurant specializing in acai bowls, which opened at 11803 Grand Park Ave. In addition, Italian restaurant Caruso’s Grocery will take over a portion of Owen’s Ordinary at Pike & Rose this fall.

In Bethesda, Israeli street food restaurant Shouk opened at 5436 Westbard Ave. and Mexicue, a fast-casual Mexican eatery, opened at 4733 Elm St.

Bethesda Row added a new eatery: Laduree Paris bakery opened at 4808 Bethesda Ave.

May also brought the openings of several restaurants, including taco restaurant Tacombi, which opened at 4749 Bethesda Ave. in Bethesda.

Other new Bethesda restaurants that opened in May include Butter Me Up breakfast eatery, which opened in Westfield Montgomery mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd. and the Hip Flask rooftop bar that opened at the Marriott Bethesda Downtown at 7707 Woodmont Ave.

In Potomac, Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in the Cabin John Village shopping center at 11321 Seven Locks Road. In Gaithersburg, Ela Mesa Taste of Greece opened at 109 Paramount Park Drive.

In April, Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery opened at 5471 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase. French cafe Paris in Town opened at 4903 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda and Hello Betty seafood restaurant opened at 940 Rose Ave. in Pike & Rose.

The early months of the year also brought the arrival of several eateries. Gaithersburg Square gained a location of the chain &pizza, which opened at 570 N. Frederick Ave. in March. Also in March, Kumbia, a Latin American restaurant, opened at 100 Gibbs St. in Rockville Town Square.

February brought Chadol Korean BBQ, which opened at 1403 Research Blvd. in Rockville, and Planta, a plant-based restaurant that opened on Bethesda Row at 4910 Elm St.

Also, Edith’s Pizza opened at 6910 Arlington Road in Bethesda.

In January, El Mercat Bar de Tapas opened in Rockville Town Square at 101 Gibbs St. And Bethesda Bagels opened its third county location in Rockville’s Fallsgrove Village Center at 14929-D Shady Grove Road.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.