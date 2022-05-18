Silver Spring woman asking for help following her son’s disappearance weeks ago

It has been five weeks since William Pavon Hancock, 25, disappeared from his family’s home in the 9600 block of Dilston Road in Silver Spring on April 10, according to Montgomery County police. He told his mother Roselyn that he was heading out to play soccer. Since then she has started a search for him in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and police have put out information in English and Spanish to the public. [WUSA]

Montgomery County donating 40,000 computers to residents without one

Montgomery County residents who do not have access to a computer can register to get one from the county. They simply need a valid county library card and photo ID. [WJLA]

Public hearing scheduled for possible changes to Wheaton Regional Park

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m., in which the Montgomery County Planning Board will discuss possible changes to Wheaton Regional Park. The draft plan includes construction of hard surface and connector trails, a plaza, bike racks and replacing the carousel. Also proposed is a climbing wall, skateboard park, new athletic fields and a community garden. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Warm with a high around 75

In case you missed it…

Nearly 12% of Sherwood Elementary students, staff positive for COVID-19

Shopping center in Kensington expected to get Planning Board approval

Gaithersburg council approves $72.5 million budget for fiscal 2023