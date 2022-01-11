Silver Spring man gets 40 years for murder of teen

A Silver Spring man was sentenced to life with all but 40 years suspended Monday in the September 2020 murder of a Frederick teen.

Daniel Alonzo Flythe, 27, was sentenced in the murder of Jaemari A. Anderson, 19. [WTOP]

Gaithersburg biotech plans to double its space

Vaccine maker VLP Therapeutics plans to double its Gaithersburg space in July as it comes off a $21 million funding round.

It will maintain its roughly 3,000 square feet at 704 Quince Orchard Road, even as it takes over a similarly sized space next door, founder and CEO Wataru Akahata said. [Washington Business Journal]

Former Anne Arundel county executive joins governor race

Entrepreneur and former Republican Anne Arundel county executive Laura Neuman is running for Maryland governor as a Democrat.

She is the first woman to join the crowded pool of Democrats vying for the nomination. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 27 and a low around 20

