Silver Spring man found in N.J. charged as fugitive in Baltimore County shooting

A Silver Spring man was charged in a Baltimore County shooting that happened last week, police said.

Luel Mekonnen, 22, has been charged as a fugitive and is awaiting extradition from New Jersey, where U.S. Marshals arrested him Friday. [WJZ]

Parents, advocates push for better safety after three students hit by cars

Three students have been struck by drivers on their walks to Montgomery County schools in recent weeks, and parents and pedestrian advocates want the district to do more to keep students safe.

Reports from the school system show that two students recently needed to be hospitalized after being hit by cars on their way to class. [Washington Post]

Students’ winning documentaries will air nationwide

Tyler and Dermott Foley of Eastern Middle School in Silver Spring are the winners of C-SPAN’s national 2022 StudentCam competition.

Their documentary, “What Happened to Gibson Grove?,” explored how highway expansion in the United States impacted people of color, with a focus on one Black community in Cabin John called Gibson Grove. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Rain, with a high around 57 and a low around 55

