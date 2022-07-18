Silver Spring man charged in stabbing at Max’s Kosher Cafe in Wheaton

Silver Spring man charged in deli stabbing

Montgomery County Police said a Silver Spring resident has been charged with first-degree assault after stabbing an employee at Max’s Kosher Café on Thursday. [WTOP]

Dog Haus to offer free Haus Dogs for National Hot Dog Day

Dog Haus Biergarten will offer free Haus Dogs to celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account. The eatery has locations in downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and Gaithersburg. [Source of the Spring]

Eighth suspect arrested following Germantown apartment raid in June

An eighth suspect was arrested in connection to a no-knock search warrant at a Germantown apartment last month, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said. The apartment allegedly served as a haven for guns and drugs. [MyMCMedia]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92

In case you missed it:

