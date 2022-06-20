Silver Spring Library renamed for Tuskegee Airman and hero aviator Brig. Gen. Charles McGee

Silver Spring Library renamed for hero aviator and Tuskegee Airman

A crowd gathered to honor a local war hero on Saturday as the Silver Spring Library was officially dedicated and renamed for Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, one of the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II. “This library is going to be a place where people will come and learn about his life, legacy and love for his country,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich at the dedication ceremony. [WTOP]

Small plane has hard landing at Montgomery Airpark in Gaithersburg

A small plane had a hard landing while attempting to land at the Montgomery Airpark in Gaithersburg Sunday afternoon. Two people sustained minor injuries but refused transportation. [WJLA]

Hello HomeSense

HomeSense, a fast-growing discount chain owned by T.J. Maxx, opened its doors last week at Rockville’s Montrose Crossing. Once described as “HomeGoods on steroids,” the store is located in the former A.C. Moore space, between Target and Bob’s Discount Furniture. [Store Reporter]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 80.

