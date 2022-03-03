Silver Spring group offers humanitarian help to Ukrainian refugees

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency, headquartered in Silver Spring, is scaling up operations to deploy humanitarian assistance for thousands of children and families displaced by the war in Ukraine.

In Romania, ADRA is already providing shelter to refugees in youth centers and church buildings and expects to accommodate hundreds of families. [WJLA]

Amazon to close all brick-and-mortar bookstores, 4-Star

Amazon will close all of its physical bookstores, pop-up stores and shops carrying toys and other home goods across the U.S. and United Kingdom, impacting six D.C.-area locations.

Among the stores that will close are Amazon Books at 7117 Arlington Road at Bethesda Row and Amazon 4-Star at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. [Washington Business Journal]

In-game brawl spoiled his reputation, but Churchill’s Stott rebuilding it

Churchill boys basketball guard Tre Stott’s image as Montgomery County’s breakout star changed in January, when the junior initiated an on-court brawl and received a three-game suspension.

Stott has grappled with regretting and learning from his mistake while attempting to lead Churchill to the Maryland 4A championship — even as he has become known across the county for the fight. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 52 and a low around 23

