Silver Spring grandparents turn tables on scammer

Grandparents in Silver Spring say they were targets of a scheme meant to swindle cash out of unsuspecting seniors.

But they didn’t lose money. Instead, they turned the tables on the scammer to try to catch him in the act. [NBC 4]

Kensington caterer files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

One of the metro Washington area’s largest catering companies has filed for bankruptcy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on.

Kensington-based Federal City Caterers, founded in 1994, filed Dec. 10 for Chapter 7 liquidation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Greenbelt. [Washington Business Journal]

Lawmakers to probe attack that took down agency’s computers

Two legislative committees that oversee the Maryland Department of Health plan to grill top state officials about an attack that disabled the agency’s computers, top lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. has revealed little about the Dec. 4 attack, which has significantly hampered the agency’s operations. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 56 and a low around 44

In case you missed it…

MCPS leaders say school safety requires communication, restorative justice practices

D.C.-based breakfast eatery Butter Me Up coming to Westfield Montgomery mall

County health official says hospitalizations up, but county is in OK position with COVID-19