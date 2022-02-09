Silver Spring dog walker attacked, puppy stolen

A dog walker in the Four Corners section of Silver Spring is recovering after being attacked.

The thieves only took one of the two dogs she was walking — the more expensive one. [WJLA]

Washington player charged in connection with Rockville woman’s death

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was charged Tuesday by Loudoun County, Va., police in relation to the death of his girlfriend, Olivia S. Peters of Rockville.

Peters was killed in a car crash in December. [Montgomery Community Media]

Court hears Beltway sniper Malvo’s arguments for resentencing

An attorney for Beltway sniper Lee Boyd Malvo told Maryland’s highest court that a Montgomery County judge failed to properly consider Malvo’s youth during sentencing.

The attorney asked that the Court of Appeals order Malvo to be resentenced. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 54 and a low around 35

