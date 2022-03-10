Silver Spring doctor struck and killed by own vehicle in D.C. car theft

A Silver Spring doctor serving residency at MedStar Washington was struck and killed by his own vehicle during a car theft turned hit-and-run in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday night, D.C. police said.

According to authorities, the thief entered Dr. Rakesh Patel’s unoccupied car around 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Vernon Street NW near the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue. [WTOP]

Former coworkers help woman displaced by Silver Spring explosion

Blanche Hall is one of the people who survived the explosion that destroyed part of the Friendly Garden Apartments in the Silver Spring area and left 41 families without homes.

The 80-year-old Hall said she can’t forget the sound of the blast from her second-floor apartment. [WTOP]

Consortium files notice of appeal in toll lanes case

Accelerate Maryland Partners, the international consortium that hopes to build toll lanes in Montgomery County, has filed notice that it intends to appeal a recent court ruling involving a controversial toll lanes project.

The consortium confirmed late Wednesday that it filed its notice with the court on Monday. [Maryland Matters]

Maryland poised to become second state to ban declawing cats

The cat lobby has notched a win in Annapolis: Maryland is poised to become the second state in the country to ban declawing.

The procedure was commonly performed for decades, but is now deemed barbaric and unnecessary by pet owners and some veterinarians. [Washington Post]

