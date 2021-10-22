Silver Spring biotech is behind first pig organ transplant into human

A patient in New York received the first successful transfer of an organ from a genetically altered pig, marking a major scientific advancement driven by a Montgomery County biotech.

The surgery, first reported Tuesday by USA Today, involved the successful transplant of a kidney grown in a donor pig developed by Revivicor, a subsidiary of Silver Spring’s United Therapeutics Corp. [Washington Business Journal]

Toll lane foes urge feds to reject project study

Opponents of Maryland’s plan to add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 in Montgomery County urged the Federal Highway Administration on Wednesday to retract an analysis of the proposal that the state and the federal agency released earlier this month. [Maryland Matters]

Bethesda family speaks out after Black Lives Matter sign stolen

A Bethesda couple is speaking out after they say they’ve become the latest family in their neighborhood to have a Black Lives Matter sign stolen from their yard.

Mike and Annie Smith said someone took down their Black Lives Matter sign and another sign with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. and his picture overnight. [Fox 5]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 68 and a low around 51

In case you missed it…

Commission selects its final map proposing new County Council districts

What to know about Gaithersburg’s election

Future Novavax campus will have visitor center, pedestrian-friendly street