 Silver Diner restaurants using ultraviolet light to counter coronavirus
  • .2020
  • .Silver Diner restaurants using ultraviolet light to counter coronavirus

Silver Diner restaurants using ultraviolet light to counter coronavirus

Plus: Springbrook grad named radio voice of Washington Football Team; Gaithersburg Labor Day parade canceled for first time since WWII

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Silver Diner restaurants using ultraviolet light to counter coronavirus

A wavelength of ultraviolet light known to inactivate close relatives of the novel coronavirus is now an integral part of a cleaning system installed in Silver and Silver Diner locations across the D.C. region.

As of this week, Ultraviolet-C lighting will be used in all 20 Silver and Silver Diner locations. The germicidal irradiation system was installed in air conditioning systems, air purifiers and overhead, and previously proved effective in the fight against SARS, caused by a similar virus. [WTOP]

Springbrook grad named radio voice of Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team named Bram Weinstein as the new radio play-by-play announcer on Tuesday.

Weinstein, 47, grew up in Montgomery County, graduating from Springbrook High School and the American University. [Montgomery Community Media]

Gaithersburg Labor Day parade canceled for first time since WWII

The city of Gaithersburg has moved its Labor Day celebration online, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual celebrations will include a retrospective video celebrating the history of the parade and “Salute to Everyday Working Heroes” messages throughout the weekend. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms likely, with a high around 81 and a low around 71

In case you missed it…

Judge orders Purple Line contractors to stay on job until mid-September

B-CC grad leading Biden campaign’s efforts to mobilize students

Twinbrook Quarter development, with Wegmans, approved in Rockville

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Coronavirus image

Montgomery County adds 111 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Silver Spring-area ZIP codes account for 43% of county’s total cases

Police Blotter: Five commercial burglaries, two school burglaries reported in Bethesda area

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between July 26 and Aug. 1

Small Bites: Duck Duck Goose reopens in Bethesda

Plus: Urban Butcher temporarily closes in Silver Spring; Urban Plates reopening in Westfield Montgomery

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Subscribe to our free newsletters

* indicates required

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending