Silver Diner restaurants using ultraviolet light to counter coronavirus
Plus: Springbrook grad named radio voice of Washington Football Team; Gaithersburg Labor Day parade canceled for first time since WWII
A wavelength of ultraviolet light known to inactivate close relatives of the novel coronavirus is now an integral part of a cleaning system installed in Silver and Silver Diner locations across the D.C. region.
As of this week, Ultraviolet-C lighting will be used in all 20 Silver and Silver Diner locations. The germicidal irradiation system was installed in air conditioning systems, air purifiers and overhead, and previously proved effective in the fight against SARS, caused by a similar virus. [WTOP]
Springbrook grad named radio voice of Washington Football Team
The Washington Football Team named Bram Weinstein as the new radio play-by-play announcer on Tuesday.
Weinstein, 47, grew up in Montgomery County, graduating from Springbrook High School and the American University. [Montgomery Community Media]
Gaithersburg Labor Day parade canceled for first time since WWII
The city of Gaithersburg has moved its Labor Day celebration online, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual celebrations will include a retrospective video celebrating the history of the parade and “Salute to Everyday Working Heroes” messages throughout the weekend. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Thunderstorms likely, with a high around 81 and a low around 71
