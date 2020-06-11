Shooting in Silver Spring might have targeted group of black males
Plus: Tower construction closing Montgomery Avenue in Bethesda for two months; Maryland opioid-related overdose deaths rise slightly
A shooting in Silver Spring on Monday is being investigated by the Maryland National Capital Park Police, Montgomery County Division.
According to police, there is no evidence that anyone was struck. An unknown shooter fired about seven or eight rounds toward five unidentified black males at Edgewood Local Park at 13900 Roby Road, according to police. [Montgomery Community Media]
Tower construction closing Montgomery Avenue in Bethesda for two months
Montgomery Avenue between Wisconsin Avenue and Waverly Street in Bethesda will be closed for two months.
The roads will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as construction continues on Avocet Tower, which will be a 370,000-square-foot luxury office building with a large outdoor plaza. [Montgomery Community Media]
Maryland opioid-related overdose deaths rise slightly
Maryland saw a slight rise in opioid-related deaths over the first quarter of 2020, preliminary data from the state’s health department show, together with increases in unintentional overdoses across nearly all other major drug categories.
In Montgomery County, 26 died, compared with 19 in 2019. [WTOP]
Today’s weather
Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 86 and a low around 65
