Shepherd’s Table serves up 2 millionth meal

The smell of barbeque ribs, corn on the cob and corn muffins, and cinnamon butter filled the dining room as Shepherd’s Table board members served dinner Thursday.

It was the 38th anniversary of the Silver Spring organization dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness. [Montgomery Community Media]

Comic convention coming to Montgomery County Public Libraries

Montgomery County Public Libraries will host its sixth free comic convention, MoComCon, on Jan. 15.

MoComCon 2022 events will be both in-person at the Germantown Library and virtual. [Montgomery County]

Hogan tests positive for coronavirus

Gov. Larry Hogan, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster, tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Hogan said he received a positive rapid test as part of his regular testing routine and was “feeling fine at the moment.” A more reliable polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test confirmed the earlier result late Monday. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Overcast, with a high around 47 and a low around 30

In case you missed it…

One dead after vehicle crashes into building in Damascus, sparking fire

Two-vehicle crash in Fairland kills woman

Kensington house fire kills 66-year-old man