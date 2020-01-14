 Sentinel newspapers closing
Plus: Sandy Spring Museum sustains $50,000 in damage after fire; Topgolf opens in Germantown

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
The Montgomery County Sentinel and Prince George’s Sentinel are going out of business after 57 and 42 years respectively under current ownership. The Sentinel was founded in 1855. [MCM]

Sandy Spring Museum sustains $50,000 in damage after fire

A fire in the attic of the Sandy Spring Museum caused approximately $50,000 in structural damage on Monday night, according to officials.

No artifacts at the museum were damaged and there were no injuries reported. [WDVM]

Topgolf opens in Germantown

The golfing and entertainment venue Topgolf had a “soft-opening” Monday in Germantown. The official opening is scheduled for Friday. [MCM]

Today’s weather

Morning rain possible with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

In case you missed it …

French bistro coming to downtown Bethesda

Traffic signal added to dangerous stretch of Georgia Avenue

Community gathers for boundary analysis meeting at Blair HS

