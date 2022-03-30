Senate passes new congressional map, which GOP calls gerrymandered

The Maryland Senate quickly passed an alternate congressional map Tuesday, after a judge last week struck down Democrats’ initial plan as “extreme partisan gerrymandering” that diluted GOP votes.

Republicans said the new map does more of the same. [Washington Post]

Maryland House passes ban on ghost guns

Maryland leaders in Annapolis passed a ban on ghost guns Tuesday, two months after a prosecutor said a student used one to shoot and injure another student inside Magruder High School.

The measure was approved 92-41 after the Senate passed the bill earlier this month. It now heads to the desk of Gov. Larry Hogan. [WUSA]

Sen. Hester meets Dems she might represent one day

It may be an arranged marriage of convenience, but state Sen. Katie Fry Hester (D-Howard) and some of the Democratic constituents she could wind up representing seemed delighted to meet each other early Monday morning.

Hester was the guest of honor at a virtual breakfast meeting of the Upcounty Democrats of Montgomery County. [Maryland Matters]

Today's weather

Cloudy, with a high around 61 and a low around 51

