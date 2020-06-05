 Sen. William C. Smith Jr. proposes sweeping police reform legislation
Plus: Gaithersburg, White Oak MVA branches to open; Rockville issues advisory on Friday's protest

Bethesda Beat Staff
Senate Judicial Proceedings Chairman William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery) sent a letter to his fellow senators Thursday with proposals for legislation intended to address policing tactics in Maryland.

These proposals come on the heels of nearly a week of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. [Maryland Matters]

Gaithersburg, White Oak MVA branches to open

The Gaithersburg and White Oak Motor Vehicle Administration branches will begin partially reopening on Monday, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

The non-commercial driving test will be modified under current circumstances. There will be no road test. Drivers will be evaluated for vehicle inspection, pull-in parking, three-point turns and back-in parking. Scoring will be done from outside the car. [Montgomery Community Media]

Rockville issues advisory on Friday’s protest

The city of Rockville told the public to expect delays Friday afternoon because of a protest scheduled for 1 p.m. downtown.

The protest, related to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, will begin in front of Montgomery County Circuit Court at 50 Maryland Ave. and is expected to continue onto area roads.

The city said portions of roadways in the area might be closed to traffic for several hours. [City of Rockville]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy, with heavy thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening. The high will be around 86 and the low around 67.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate triples to 8.5% in April

Adams back at the helm of Bethesda Big Train

Hundreds gather at Northwood High for peaceful protest of police brutality

Fire heavily damages Potomac house; lightning strike blamed

Smoke alarms alerted residents

Montgomery’s COVID-19 cases increase 13% in a week

With 10 more confirmed deaths, county's total is now 606

‘I am a distressed black man,’ county council member tells protesters in Silver Spring

Hundreds turn out in their cars and at Montgomery Blair High School

Bethesda Beat Trending