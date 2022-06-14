Rockville salon gives free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness

At Theraputique Salon and Spa in Rockville, business was brisk on a day when the establishment is normally closed. The clients they served on Sunday were residents of Montgomery County homeless shelters. For the second year in a row, Theraputique offered them free haircuts and styling. [NBC4]

Maryland expects more than 400K mail-in ballots for next month’s primary elections

More than 400,000 mail-in ballots have been sent to eligible Maryland voters as of Monday, as the state hits the high gear for primary election season, when voters decide who will represent their parties during the general election. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Warm, with a high of about 80. Rain possible in the morning.

