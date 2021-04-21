Rockville High School grad worked on Mars helicopter flight

Rockville High School graduate Taryn Bailey said she first grew interested in science because of early exposure to science fairs and her dad’s job as an engineer.

Now, she’s on the NASA team that made a historic helicopter flight on Mars possible. [Fox 5]

Takoma Park teen found dead in Langley Park

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal assault that occurred this month in Langley Park.

The body of Nelson Ramos, 15, of Takoma Park, was found in a wooded area off a walking trail. [Montgomery Community Media]

County liquor store closes, awaits employee COVID-19 testing

The Goshen Crossing Liquor and Wine store in Gaithersburg has temporarily closed after an employee came down with a fever.

The worker, whose last day at work was Saturday, tested negative for COVID-19, according to Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. [Patch]

Today’s weather

Scattered thunderstorms, with a high around 66 and a low around 35

