Rockville cancels Lunar New Year celebration, cites coronavirus concern
Plus: Katz holds first press briefing, Maryland Department of Health testing patient for coronavirus
The city of Rockville canceled its planned Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, citing concern about the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China.
In a press release on Monday, the city announced it was canceling the event “out of an abundance of caution” driven by requests from the community. [City of Rockville]
Katz holds first press briefing
On Monday, Montgomery County Council Member Sidney Katz hosted his first press briefing as council president.
Katz said the media briefings would become a twice-monthly event. He discussed economic development, pedestrian safety, affordable housing, and education.
He also stated his opposition to County Executive Marc Elrich’s proposal to change the current structure of the council. [Montgomery Community Media]
Maryland Department of Health testing patient for coronavirus
The state’s Department of Health confirmed Monday that it was testing a patient for novel coronavirus — the same strain causing an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness across China.
It’s the first time the state has tested a patient for the disease. There have been no confirmed cases in Maryland. The department did not disclose the location of the patient or any additional details. [WUSA9]
Today’s weather
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 46 degrees.
