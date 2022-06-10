Rockville 18-year-old charged in attempted Georgetown kidnapping

An 18-year-old from Rockville was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a kidnapping attempt that happened Tuesday in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., police said. [WTOP]

Montgomery County police investigating armed robbery of mail carrier in Bethesda

A mail carrier was the victim of an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Bethesda, Montgomery County police said. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Chase Avenue at approximately 12:13 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery of a mail carrier. No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody at this time. [WJLA]

REGENXBIO Manufacturing Innovation Center Opens in Rockville

REGENXBIO, which has been in Rockville for several years, cut the ribbon Thursday and opened its new Manufacturing Innovation Center. The clinical-stage biotechnology company strives to improve lives through gene therapy. Its new 25,000-square-foot, $65 million, facility already has 70 employees working on production and quality control and hopes “soon” to deliver its product to patients. [MYMCMEDIA]

In today’s weather: Rain likely, with a high near 76

