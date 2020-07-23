 Ride On offers riders bottles of water, buses for cooling
Ride On offers riders bottles of water, buses for cooling

Plus: Montgomery County cooling centers help beat the heat; Hogan says defunding police 'worst idea' ever, decries 'hands-off approach' to riots

Ride On offers riders bottles of water, buses for cooling

Ride On buses are offering water to riders throughout the heatwave.

In addition, multiple buses are available for people to cool down in if cooling centers become too crowded. [Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery County cooling centers help beat the heat

As the summer heat rages on, Montgomery County has implemented cooling centers for people to find places to cool off.

Throughout the county, cooling centers are intended to serve as areas for people who otherwise would have no access to air conditioning. [WDVM]

Hogan says defunding police ‘worst idea’ ever, decries ‘hands-off approach’ to riots

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan called defunding police “the worst idea I can possibly imagine” and decried “mobs” tearing down statues in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News.

Hogan, who is the subject of speculation that he could be angling for a White House run in 2024, also addressed riots in cities across the nation, the controversy around sending federal agents into cities and the coronavirus crisis. [Fox News]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 92 and a low around 72

Council approves enhanced strategy for COVID-19 testing

Gaithersburg picks its next city manager

Real estate firm marketing lease for Neiman Marcus in Friendship Heights

