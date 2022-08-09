Richard Montgomery students finish second in national ‘Envirothon’ competition

A team of students from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville finished second out of 40 teams in the recent national “Envirothon” competition held at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. The event tested the teams’ environmental and natural resource conservation problem-solving, team building and leadership, per a press release. [MCM]

1K illegally placed signs confiscated during county sweep

More than 1,300 signs posted in public rights of way in violation of county code were confiscated when the Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services conducted a one-day “sign sweep” Aug. 4. Those signs included campaign signs that were placed leading up to the July 19 Maryland gubernatorial primary election. [Patch]

Today’s weather: Hot with a high of 93 and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

In case you missed it:

Incumbent Elrich appears to have won the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive

D.C. man pleads guilty to federal kidnapping charges related to Montgomery County murder

‘Old man bandit’ charged with bank robberies in Bethesda, Gaithersburg