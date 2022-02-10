Richard Montgomery High alum advances in Jeopardy

Isaac Applebaum of Bethesda, a Richard Montgomery High School graduate, advanced to the semifinals of the Jeopardy National College Championship.

He is a junior at Stanford University. [Montgomery Community Media]

Lawmakers grill Metro over its handling of defective rail cars

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin on Wednesday questioned why Metro officials concealed for four years mechanical issues with new-model subway cars, warning that the transit system was risking the public’s faith in its safety.

“Safety is obviously a central issue for ridership,” Raskin said at a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s government operations subcommittee. [Capital News Service]

Taco restaurant coming to Arrive Silver Spring building

A veteran restaurateur from the Baltimore area plans to open a taco restaurant in Silver Spring, according to a liquor license application filed with the county.

Carlos Ulloa has applied for a license for Tacosway Mexican Grill, in the apartment building that was The Point Silver Spring. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 57 and a low around 30

In case you missed it…

Appointment of McKnight as MCPS superintendent draws mostly praise, optimism from leaders

Edith’s Pizza holding soft opening in Bethesda on Wednesday

County expects $20M less in rental relief money from state in next funding round