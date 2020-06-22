 Restaurant celebrates Rockville father who beat coronavirus
Plus: Illegal swimming on Potomac River leads to rescue of 16 people over weekend; Retired psychotherapist dies after contracting coronavirus

Bethesda Beat Staff
It was a particularly special Father’s Day for a Rockville family after a little girl’s dad spent a month in the hospital fighting the coronavirus.

A local restaurant made the day even better. [NBC4]

Illegal swimming on Potomac River leads to rescue of 16 people over weekend

Multiple water rescues were required this weekend in the greater D.C. area due to swimmers being stuck on the Potomac River. In all, 16 people had to be rescued between Saturday and Sunday.

Four of those people were rescued Sunday off the part of the river that runs through Montgomery County. [WUSA]

Retired psychotherapist dies after contracting coronavirus

Charles H. Simpkinson, 85, sometimes stopped and played the pianos that sat in the retirement community where he lived in Silver Spring, often without an audience.

Simpkinson, a retired psychotherapist, had never learned to read music, but taught himself to play by ear as a young man.

He died on April 13 of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, his family said. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms later in the day, with a high around 90 and a low around 69

Bethesda Beat Trending