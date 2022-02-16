Reported mail theft investigated in Bethesda, Silver Spring

Authorities are investigating recent reports of mail theft from U.S. Postal Service boxes in Bethesda and Silver Spring.

Thieves have targeted outdoor collection boxes and are looking for outgoing checks, Montgomery County police said in a message on its Twitter account. [Patch]

Marriott reports minimal effects from omicron variant on 2021 recovery

The COVID-19 omicron variant’s effect on the hospitality industry was less than many feared late last year, Marriott International executives said.

But they said increasingly relaxed public health restrictions and any potential for further flare-ups made it difficult to project the hotel giant’s return to pre-pandemic levels. [Washington Business Journal]

State lawmakers get first look at plan for full marijuana legalization

Maryland lawmakers on Monday began delving into the details of how to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, should voters support it on the ballot this fall.

Democratic leaders in the House of Delegates are advancing a plan to put the issue to voters in a referendum, which would trigger a series of changes in criminal law. [Baltimore Sun]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 54 and a low around 47

