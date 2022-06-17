Repairing sinkhole on I-270 in Gaithersburg could take weeks, authorities say

Repairs of sinkhole on I-270 in Gaithersburg could take weeks, authorities say

A hole that formed along southbound I-270, just before the Watkins Mill exit and I-370, could take weeks to repair, that’s according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. On Wednesday, a six-foot underground drainage pipe ruptured, causing a circular hole to form where the outer shoulder meets the outermost travel lane.[WJLA]

State preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines for young children

Maryland public health officials said Thursday they are preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5 years old — possibly as early as June 20. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control are expected to rule next week on making two sets of vaccines available to young children, the officials said, and Maryland has already ordered almost 66,000 doses, with more to follow. [Maryland Matters]

Takoma Park man charged in vandalizing two public libraries during Pride month

A 30-year-old Takoma Park man was charged after he allegedly graffitied two public libraries in Prince George’s County during Pride month. Charles Sutherland is facing two counts of malicious destruction of property and multiple hate crimes. Prince George’s County Police said the word “groomer” was spray-painted across the main entrance of the Greenbelt library on June 4 and then again on the New Carrollton library on June 9. [WJLA]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 94

