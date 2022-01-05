Raskin searches for answers in ‘Unthinkable’ journey of trauma, grief

In his memoir “Unthinkable,” which hit shelves Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin is on a journey — moving through layers of excruciating trauma and grief after losing his son to suicide.

“I continue to arraign and prosecute myself for every sign, every clue, I missed,” writes Jamie Raskin, a former law professor who is also father to two daughters. [WAMU]

State lawmaker lives (almost) completely off the grid

State Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo, who has represented District 15 in Annapolis since 2013 and is one of the most ardent environmentalists in the General Assembly, is trying to put his money where his mouth is.

By his own account, he and his family are living somewhere between 93% and 95% off the grid — and that includes their transportation costs. [Maryland Matters]

Hogan declares state of emergency for pandemic’s ‘most challenging time’

Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency that mobilizes the National Guard to assist state and local health officers at coronavirus testing and vaccination sites and authorizes the state Department of Health to take steps to increase staffing at overwhelmed hospitals.

Hogan predicted that Maryland will see its “most challenging” phase of the pandemic in the next four to six weeks. [Washington Post]

Cloudy, with a high around 42 and a low around 28

11 Montgomery County schools to go virtual for two weeks as COVID-19 cases rise

Expansion of polystyrene ban in Montgomery County takes effect

Amici Miei Ristorante in Rockville has permanently closed