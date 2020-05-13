 Raskin begins new watchdog role
Raskin begins new watchdog role

Plus: Montgomery County delegate says it’s ‘way too soon’ to reopen at all; Rockville unveils statue of Walter ‘Big Train’ Johnson

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Raskin begins new watchdog role

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin has another high-profile watchdog role: a seat on the new committee set up to oversee President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response.

In its first official act, the new committee last week sent letters to several large public companies, asking them to immediately return loans that Congress intended for small businesses. One of the companies, Georgia-based MiMedx Group, Inc., announced Monday that it had repaid its $10 million loan. [Maryland Matters]

Montgomery County delegate says it’s ‘way too soon’ to reopen at all

More details on Maryland’s plans to reopen the state in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic will be revealed Wednesday afternoon, and a Montgomery County delegate is expressing concern that it is “way too soon” to reopen at all.

“What we don’t want to see is a second spike,” Del. Kirill Reznik said Tuesday, giving last weekend’s opening of Ocean City as a preview of what could be expected. [WTOP]

Rockville unveils statue of Walter ‘Big Train’ Johnson

A statue of Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Walter Johnson now stands as a centerpiece to Dogwood Park in Rockville in a replica baseball field that represents his more than two-decade career on the mound with the Washington Senators.

An interpretive sign with details about Johnson’s life and career will be installed at the park in the next few weeks. The Rockville Baseball Association contributed half the funds for creation of the statue and its installation. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

There will be sunshine and a few afternoon clouds, with a high around 69 and a low around 45

