.Purple Line to Open in Prince George’s County Before Montgomery

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Purple Line to open first in Prince George’s County

The first part of the Purple Line will open in late 2022 in a five-mile stretch between the New Carrollton and College Park-U. of Md. Metro stations in Prince George’s County, state officials said Thursday.

The rest of the 16-mile line, which runs through Montgomery County, is expected to open in 2023. [Washington Post]

Raskin stresses bipartisanship following impeachment vote

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) says he is hoping to bring Democrats and Republicans together following the House of Representatives’ vote on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

Raskin, whose district includes Montgomery County, is a member of the Judiciary Committee [WAMU].

Fire & Rescue holds graduation for 17 new firefighters

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue graduated 17 new firefighters in its latest recruiting class, which completed a 26-week program in 12 weeks.

County officials held a ceremony for the new firefighters at Northwest High School in Germantown on Thursday [WDVM].

Today’s weather

Clear skies with a high temperature of about 40 degrees.

