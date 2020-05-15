Purple Line opponents file appeal in lawsuit against Maryland light-rail project
Opponents of Maryland’s Purple Line are appealing a federal judge’s recent decision to throw out their third lawsuit against the light-rail project.
In a filing on May 8, the opponents’ lawyer notified the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt that he was appealing the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond. [Washington Post]
Metro will require face coverings starting on Monday
Since early April, Metro “strongly recommended” that riders wear face coverings. Starting on Monday, it will be required.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, face coverings will be mandatory on Metro trains, buses, stations, and MetroAccess vehicles. Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld says this is a necessary step towards plans for an eventual recovery. [Montgomery Community Media]
Pet pantry in Gaithersburg makes sure animals don’t go hungry
House with a Heart Senior Pet Sanctuary in Gaithersburg started a new pet pantry, so animals can have something to eat during the pandemic.
Overall, the organization pretty much runs a retirement dog home and helps animals that are senior citizens or have special needs. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy, with a chance of a rain shower. The high will be around 86 and the low around 65.
