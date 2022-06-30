Billionaire drops $500K to oust Elrich

A billionaire cofounder of Facebook has invested $500,000 in a new political action committee set up to defeat Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich in the July 19 Democratic primary — and a top national Democratic strategist who lives in the county is heading the effort. [Maryland Matters]

Metro police to wear body cameras by 2023

Metro will equip its police force with body cameras no later than 2023.

The Department of Justice has granted $905,000 in funding to the Metro Transit Police Department to launch a body camera program. [WTOP]

Montgomery County center temporarily waiving pet adoption fees

Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) will hold a fee-waived adoption event for all dogs 40 pounds and over, as well as for other small animals from June 30 through July 7. [MoCo Show]

Today’s weather: Hot with a high of 90 degrees.

In case you missed it:

Temporary protective order granted against Montgomery County candidate for state delegate; wife alleges he abused family

Waldstreicher runs on record while District 18 challenger says he’s more progressive

Court of Appeals re-instates murder conviction for man charged in killings of two Northwest High students five years ago