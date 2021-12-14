Powerball ticket gives Silver Spring retiree a $100,000 payout

A $4 quick-pick Powerball ticket delivered a $100,000 prize for a Silver Spring resident.

The 70-year-old retiree discovered her ticket won just a few days after the Dec. 4 drawing. The former health care professional bought the ticket on Dec. 3 in Takoma Park. [Maryland Lottery]

New bus lanes introduced at high-use Germantown Transit Center

New bus lanes are painted red on select Germantown roads in an effort to make travel more efficient in the area, Montgomery County leaders said during a press conference at the Germantown Transit Center on Monday. [Montgomery Community Media]

Health department faces second week of disruption from cyberattack

Maryland’s health department has not released coronavirus case rates for a ninth straight day because of a cyberattack that the governor has described as not as crippling as initially feared.

Meanwhile, department employees on Monday remained unable to access their computers or many portions of the agency’s network. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 57 and a low around 34

