Powerball drawing creates $2 million winner in Kensington

A winning $2 million Powerball ticket in Feb. 26 drawing was sold at Rodman’s Discount Gourmet at 5148 Nicholson Lane in Kensington.

For selling the ticket, the retailer receives a $5,000 bonus from the Lottery. [Maryland Lottery]

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star diagnosed with cancer

Mia Thornton from the Bravo reality series “The Real Housewives of Potomac” revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that she has cancer.

In the post, Thornton said she received a call from Johns Hopkins Cancer Center saying she needed to be evaluated further. [Montgomery Community Media]

Novavax forecasts as much as $5B in revenue in 2022

Gaithersburg’s Novavax posted $1.15 billion in revenue for fiscal 2021 — a big jump from its $475.6 million in 2020.

It is forecasting total revenue of $4 billion to $5 billion for this year. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 58 and a low around 39

