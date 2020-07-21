Potomac neighbors host driveway concerts to raise money for others out of work
Plus: Private school moving all classes outside this fall; State paying group $27K for legal fees in voting records challenge
A few local musicians have found a way to help those out of work while also entertaining their neighbors.
Joel Albert started an unofficial band playing New Orleans-style jazz. On Sundays, Albert and his crew are in his Potomac driveway, serenading their neighbors. [WUSA]
Private school moving all classes outside this fall
As schools scramble to figure out how to hold classes during the pandemic this fall, a Montgomery County private school has decided to move all instruction outside.
Alicia Davis Enright, head of school at Mater Amoris Montessori School in Ashton, said that after brainstorming all of the possible options for the fall, her school decided to transition students outside, using their 13-acre campus. [WTOP]
State paying group $27K for legal fees in voting records challenge
The state of Maryland is on the hook for $27,000 in legal fees to a national conservative organization that sued three years ago over voter registration rolls.
It’s part of a settlement the state reached with the group Judicial Watch. Earlier this year, a federal court ordered the state to make all voter registration data available to the conservative organization.
Judicial Watch sued Maryland to obtain voter list data in 2017 after alleging that there were more registered voters in Montgomery County than residents over age 18 eligible to register. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
Increasing clouds, then scattered thunderstorms. The high will be around 96 and the low around 74.
