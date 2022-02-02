Potomac dad’s piano skills make him a TikTok star

A Potomac father has found stardom on the social media app TikTok.

Dan Binstock has played piano his entire life, but he can also play a song immediately after listening to it. [WTOP]

Sip & Develop to open in Silver Spring

Sip & Develop, a new photography studio that combines a bring-your-own beverage social gathering space with darkrooms that allow customers to develop film, will hold a grand opening on March 5 in Silver Spring. [Source of the Spring]

Legislation seeks to reduce police interaction in crisis situations

Recognizing the growing pressures on behavioral health providers and need for additional resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland lawmakers are sponsoring bills to divert more mental health crisis calls from law enforcement and help the state prepare for a national transition to the 988 crisis hotline. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Overcast, with a high around 47 and a low around 39

