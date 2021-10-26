Police still investigating 1971 homicide of special deputy sheriff

The Cold Case Unit of Montgomery County police is still investigating the unsolved 1971 homicide of Capt. James Tappen Hall, a Montgomery County special deputy sheriff.

Hall was found lying face down, with a gunshot wound in his head, in the parking lot of Manor Country Club in the Rockville area. [Montgomery County police]

Volunteers needed for county Thanksgiving parade

After a year off, the annual Montgomery County Thanksgiving parade will return on Nov. 20 in Silver Spring, and organizers are looking for volunteers to help staff floats and parade routes.

Participants have to be 13 years or older and can sign up to dress up in costume, serve as unit leaders, or be inflatable and balloon handlers. [Montgomery Community Media]

Poll shows support for legalizing recreational marijuana, Hogan approval

Sixty percent of Maryland residents support the legalization of recreational marijuana and 33 percent oppose it, according to a new Goucher College poll released Tuesday morning.

Sixty-eight percent of Marylanders approve of the job Larry Hogan is doing as governor, 22 percent disapprove, and 7 percent say they don’t know. [Goucher College]

