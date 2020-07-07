Police say Chevy Chase man dead after accidental drowning
A Chevy Chase man has drowned after jumping off the Spa Creek Bridge in Annapolis early Friday morning, authorities said.
Annapolis police have identified the man as 33-year-old John Grider. They have ruled his death an accidental drowning. [Patch]
Choosing to be on the front lines of COVID-19
A look at volunteers on the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad as they go beyond the call in their everyday lives [CNN]
Chevy Chase moves to ban noisy gas-powered leaf blowers
Over the years in Maryland, people in the Town of Chevy Chase have complained about the noise of gas-powered leaf blowers, but not much was done — then COVID-19 happened.
Now, with Zoom meetings and distance learning being drowned-out by the gas-powered blowers’ whiny rattle, the town is being asked to incrementally ban the stronger, but noisier, dirtier alternative to electric and battery-powered blowers. [WTOP]
As overwhelmed nursing homes kept taking new patients, some got sick and died
Lorraine Sheppard moved into Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for physical therapy in mid-April, just as the nursing home reported its first coronavirus case.
Within three weeks, the largely healthy 92-year-old was dead.
Sheppard was one of at least three newly admitted short-term residents who contracted the coronavirus at Potomac Valley — a Rockville facility that continued to take new patients even as it struggled to contain a growing outbreak. [Washington Post]
