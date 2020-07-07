 Police say Chevy Chase man dead after accidental drowning
Plus: Choosing to be on the front lines of COVID-19; Chevy Chase moves to ban noisy gas-powered leaf blowers

Bethesda Beat Staff
A Chevy Chase man has drowned after jumping off the Spa Creek Bridge in Annapolis early Friday morning, authorities said.

Annapolis police have identified the man as 33-year-old John Grider. They have ruled his death an accidental drowning. [Patch]

Choosing to be on the front lines of COVID-19

A look at volunteers on the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad as they go beyond the call in their everyday lives [CNN]

Chevy Chase moves to ban noisy gas-powered leaf blowers

Over the years in Maryland, people in the Town of Chevy Chase have complained about the noise of gas-powered leaf blowers, but not much was done — then COVID-19 happened.

Now, with Zoom meetings and distance learning being drowned-out by the gas-powered blowers’ whiny rattle, the town is being asked to incrementally ban the stronger, but noisier, dirtier alternative to electric and battery-powered blowers. [WTOP]

As overwhelmed nursing homes kept taking new patients, some got sick and died

Lorraine Sheppard moved into Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for physical therapy in mid-April, just as the nursing home reported its first coronavirus case.

Within three weeks, the largely healthy 92-year-old was dead.

Sheppard was one of at least three newly admitted short-term residents who contracted the coronavirus at Potomac Valley — a Rockville facility that continued to take new patients even as it struggled to contain a growing outbreak. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a high around 91 and a low around 74

In case you missed it…

County’s chief administrative officer found guilty of ethics violation

MCPS wants to provide mental health services to combat impact of COVID-19

Displaying flyers becomes source of tension in county after Floyd’s death

 

Novavax gets $1.6B contract for COVID-19 vaccine work

Contract calls for 100 million doses, possibly by end of year

Montgomery Parks reopened ice rinks, indoor tennis courts, sports pavilion on Monday

Facilities have capacity, distancing restrictions
Kleine redone

County chief administrative officer apologizes for ‘careless errors in judgment’ in ethics violations

County Council ‘disappointed and troubled’; Kleine to pay $5,000 as part of punishment

