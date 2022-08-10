Police investigating allegations of surreptitious recording at Silver Spring rental property

Montgomery County police executed a search warrant at an Airbnb rental property in Silver Spring last week after allegations surfaced of hidden cameras and surreptitious video recordings. Christopher Goisse, the property owner, denied putting in any recording devices, but said it’s possible a guest put in a device [Fox 5].

Hagerstown police searching for teen accused of killing Silver Spring resident

Hagerstown police are searching for a 16-year-old boy accused of killing Taron Shawnta Trice, 44, of Silver Spring last Friday. Police say the teen and Trice had an argument that escalated in a parking lot, before he allegedly shot Trice [Herald-Mail Media].

Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin ranks 185th on Fortune’s list of world’s 500 largest companies

Lockheed Martin, the Bethesda-based aerospace and defense corporation, has ranked 185th on Fortune Magazine’s recent list of the world’s 500 largest companies by revenue. Lockheed Martin fell 41 spots from its previous ranking [Washington Business Journal].

Today’s weather

High of 89 degrees with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

