Police close four Flagship Car Wash Centers in Montgomery County
Plus: Woman questions mother's discharge from hospital after positive coronavirus test; Agency waives respite care income requirement for special needs families
Maryland State Police closed four Flagship Car Wash Centers across Montgomery County on Sunday, company owners told WJLA.
Four marked MSP SUVs arrived at the Flagship location along Chapman Avenue in Rockville. Customers were cleared from the property. Similar scenes played out at Flagship’s locations in Gaithersburg, Germantown and a second location in Rockville along Hungerford Drive.
According to Maryland State Police, car washes are not considered “essential” by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) or the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s essential worker guidelines. [WJLA]
Woman questions mother’s discharge from hospital after positive coronavirus test
The daughter of a patient at Holy Cross Hospital says her mother, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has been discharged from the facility despite concerns with health issues and receiving home care.
Dawn Aumiller told WUSA on Sunday that her 70-year-old mother, Eleanor Hughes, has been dealing with various health issues since February.
While the hospital could not comment on an individual case, staff said it was not uncommon for someone to be discharged after testing positive for coronavirus if they showed they were well enough to go home. [WUSA]
Agency waives respite care income requirement for special needs families
Leona Meddaugh of Germantown is the primary caregiver for her two grandsons, who both have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and other special needs.
When the coronavirus outbreak worsened, they were suddenly home from school full-time, and she had difficulties balancing their care and schooling in their home.
Meddaugh is now getting help from The Arc Montgomery County, a nonprofit that helps provide respite care to families that have children with special needs. [WTOP]
