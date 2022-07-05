Photos from Takoma Park’s July 4 parade

A roundup of photos from July 4 celebrations throughout the greater Washington area, including the Takoma Park parade [Washington Post].

Maryland voters remain undecided in governor’s race

As early voting begins in Maryland this week, a new survey shows that a majority of likely voters have not decided who they want to succeed outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Democratic candidate Tom Perez campaigned throughout Montgomery County Saturday morning. He says he is confident he will win the county, where he lives. Perez is one of four candidates in the race from Montgomery County [Washington Post].

Darnestown pizza restaurant makes USA Today top 50 list for pizzerias

Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana in Darnestown was ranked 25th among the top 50 pizzerias in the country in a list published by USA Today last week [Montgomery Community Media].

Today’s weather

High of 88 degrees with afternoon thunderstorms.

In case you missed it…

Man fires at Montgomery County officer and others, leading to pursuit, police say; suspect in custody

Claps, stuffed animals, relief greet littlest kids getting COVID-19 shots at Montgomery County clinic

Climate protest blocks inner loop of Beltway in Silver Spring