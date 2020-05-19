Pandemic extra difficult for those with developmental disabilities
The coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges for everyone, but people living with developmental disabilities have a few extra.
Dr. Pat Ritter, the executive director of The Treatment and Learning Centers in Rockville, said clients have dealt with everything from not fully grasping the gravity of the situation to struggling with technology.
One client, 32-year-old Conor O’Shaughnessy, admittedly prefers routines. He said he’s missing the mail job he loves at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. [WUSA]
Sandy Spring teacher a contestant on Jeopardy!
A Sandy Spring teacher is a contestant in the 2020 Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament, according to a news release from the long-running TV game show.
Anne Pulju is a 10-12th grade English teacher at Sandy Spring Friends School. The tournament was filmed in early February, and will air beginning May 25 to June 5. Fifteen K-12 instructors will compete for $100,000. [Montgomery Community Media]
MCPS show to help students navigate college admissions
Montgomery County Public Schools launched a new virtual talk show to help students navigate the college admissions process during the COVID-19 health crisis. Topics include the SAT and ACT, grading, the Advanced Placement test, and a range of college admissions and applications topics.
According to a MCPS press release, starting on May 15, the show will broadcast on Mondays and Fridays at 8 p.m. on Comcast channel 34, Verizon channel 36 and RCN channel 89.
The Spanish show will broadcast on Mondays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on Comcast channel 33, Verizon channel 35 and RCN channel 88. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Cloudy, with a high around 68 and a low around 49
