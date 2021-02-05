Outer Loop to get ‘innovative’ road treatment aimed at reducing crashes

Work is scheduled to begin next week on a surface treatment Maryland transportation officials say aims to reduce tractor-trailer crashes on the Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop.

MDOT plans to apply the treatment to the Outer Loop between Connecticut Avenue and the Bradley Boulevard overpass, including the driving surface around the notorious “Big Curve” near the Interstate 270 Spur. [WTOP]

Bill could make police discipline records public

Maryland legislators have introduced a bill that could allow public access to police officers’ disciplinary records.

HB 120, the reintroduction of Anton’s Law, sponsored by Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery) and Del. Erek L. Barron (D-Prince George’s), aims to increase the transparency associated with police misconduct investigations, allowing the public to better understand how complaints against police are carried out. [Capital News Service]

Feldman proposes cannabis legalization bill

Senate Finance Committee Vice Chair Brian J. Feldman (D-Montgomery) has filed legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis and pump funding into communities that have been adversely impacted by its current criminalization.

Feldman described SB 708 plainly: “It’s a cannabis legalization bill that would tax and regulate cannabis sales.” [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 51 and a low around 28

