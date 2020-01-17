One injured when moped crashes into school bus
Gaithersburg DMV promises shorter wait times; Business rolls out support for MCPS student's toilet paper campaign
One person was seriously injured when a moped crashed into a Montgomery County school bus on Thursday morning in Germantown. [WUSA9]
Gaithersburg DMV office promises shorter wait times
The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration opened a new customer service center in Walnut Hill shopping center in Gaithersburg. Customers are guaranteed to be seen within 15 minutes of their appointment time. [WDVM]
Business rolls out support for MCPS student’s toilet paper campaign
Acme Paper & Supply donated 80 rolls of two-ply toilet paper to Cabin John Middle School after the school’s student body president testified to the school board that the paper it uses is uncomfortable. [WJLA]
Today’s weather
Chilly on Friday with a high temperature of 37 degrees.
