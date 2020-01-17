 One injured when moped crashes into school bus
  • .2020
  • .One injured when moped crashes into school bus

One injured when moped crashes into school bus

Gaithersburg DMV promises shorter wait times; Business rolls out support for MCPS student's toilet paper campaign

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
| Published:
morning notes

One injured when moped crashes into school bus

One person was seriously injured when a moped crashed into a Montgomery County school bus on Thursday morning in Germantown. [WUSA9]

Gaithersburg DMV office promises shorter wait times

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration opened a new customer service center in Walnut Hill shopping center in Gaithersburg. Customers are guaranteed to be seen within 15 minutes of their appointment time. [WDVM]

Business rolls out support for MCPS student’s toilet paper campaign

Acme Paper & Supply donated 80 rolls of two-ply toilet paper to Cabin John Middle School after the school’s student body president testified to the school board that the paper it uses is uncomfortable. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Chilly on Friday with a high temperature of 37 degrees.

In case you missed it …

Elrich unveils $4.23 billion capital plan despite ‘fiscal constraints’

Pedestrian dies after being struck in Rockville

Community calls for full funding of MCPS budget

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Rooh Bistro resized

Small Bites: Indian restaurant opens in Gaithersburg

Plus: Dinner series coming to Rockville for Valentine’s Day
Zoes resized

Zoës Kitchen to close in Potomac next week

Germantown restaurant will be the only remaining Montgomery County location
Rockville

Veterans home proposed for closed Rockville golf course

State, local officials considering possibility

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Project Engineer |

HBW Construction

Communications Associate |

Pew Research Center

Part Time Activities Assistant |

Ingleside at King Farm

Media Relations Specialist |

JBS International, Inc.

Kid’s Club Associates |

Equinox

Branch Office Administrator |

Edward Jones

Branch Ambassador/Customer Service |

Capital One

Chief Communications & Marketing Officer |

American Dental Education Association

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested