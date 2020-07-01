On 60th anniversary of Glen Echo Park protests, civil rights activist reflects
Tuesday marked exactly 60 years since civil rights activists began the movement that would lead to the desegregation of Glen Echo Park.
It was June 30, 1960, when a group of Black college students launched a civil rights protest at the amusement park in Maryland, which was segregated at the time. [WJLA]
Local officials say they need help to stop tidal wave of evictions
As the July 25 end of the federal moratorium on evictions looms, local government officials in Maryland say they can’t stop a housing crisis on their own.
Some 20,000 households in Montgomery County could face eviction when the federal moratorium expires on July 25, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) told lawmakers during a Monday House Environment and Transportation Committee virtual meeting. [Maryland Matters]
Photographer captures sweet, tough family moments during COVID-19
In the wake of uncertain times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Jerry Frishman is spreading hope and positivity with the click of his camera.
The Gaithersburg photographer, who has been in business for more than 30 years, goes home to home in Montgomery County to snap pictures of families on their front steps. [Patch]
Today’s weather
Thunderstorms later in the day, with a high around 85 and a low around 68
