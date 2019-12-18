Olympic Gymnast To Open Academy in Montgomery County
Plus: Extreme cold plan activated as temperatures dip; 39 DUI arrests made as part of holiday crackdown
Dominique Dawes, a gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, plans to open a gymnastics academy in Clarksburg. Dawes, 43, grew up in Silver Spring. [Montgomery Community Media]
Extreme cold plan activated as temperatures dip
Montgomery County has activated an “extreme cold plan” until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The alert is issued when forecasted temperatures fall below 32 degrees. [Montgomery Community Media]
39 DUI arrests made as part of holiday crackdown
Montgomery County police arrested 39 people on charges of driving under the influence during the fifth weekend of the county’s alcohol holiday task force. Police have arrested nearly 200 people in five weeks. [Patch]
Today’s weather
Sunny with a high of 40 degrees.
